Female medical workers dedicated to fight against COVID-19

A nurse at Huế Central Hospital takes care of the baby of a COVID-19 patient. — VNA/VNS Photo Huyền Trang THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — Leaving behind their families, female medical workers at Huế Central Hospital in the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế did not hesitate to join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Overcoming all obstacles, their high sense of responsibility and medical ethics have helped them continue to fight over the course of many sleepless nights. Doctor Mai Thị Hồng Vân volunteered in HCM City. Her parents are in Thừa Thiên-Huế Province, which is more than 1,000km from the city, and they look forward to Vân's phone calls every day. Vân's calls are often very short, only to inform her parents about her health, but enough to keep her parents calm. They feel proud of their daughter. Leaving her family for nearly two months, Vân was one of the first medical workers at the COVID-19 intensive care units (ICU) in HCM City, when the city was in the most critical period of the pandemic. Many groups of doctors alternated shifts, but Vân was determined to stay. "I want to stay here so that every day I can help patients recover and return to normal life. I don’t know how… Read full this story

