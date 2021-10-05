Female director’s film on Vietnamese culture to compete at Busan Film Festival

Miền Ký Ức (Memoryland), by Vietnamese female director Bùi Kim Quy, will compete in the New Currents Award at Busan International Film Festival 2021 in Korea this week. — Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — Miền Ký Ức (Memoryland), a feature film by female director Bùi Kim Quy, will compete for the New Currents Award at the 26th Busan International Film Festival 2021 in Korea this week. The film features the traditional Vietnamese culture and lifestyle kept by villagers in the North. Themes of love, life and death are explored through the eyes of local farmers. Miền Ký Ức will compete against ten other films from Asian countries such as Iran, Japan and India, for the prize. The film will be in cinemas for three days during the ten-day festival, which will begin on October 6. Fan meetings will also be organised. Miền Ký Ức is the second film by Quy to compete at Busan International Film Festival. Her first work was Người Truyền Giống (The Inseminators), which was part of the Window on Asian Cinema event in 2014. A scene from Miền Ký Ức (Memoryland). The film features the traditional Vietnamese culture and lifestyle which are kept by villagers in the North. — Photo courtesy of the producer Người Truyền Giống tells the story of… Read full this story

