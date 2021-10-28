Farmers apply climate-smart agriculture to increase production and resilience

Conference on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS) in Southeast Asia in Hà Nội on October 26. VNS Photo Tố Như HÀ NỘI – Farmers are increasing crop and livestock production through the development of smart agricultural solutions. According to the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), Lê Quốc Doanh, this will allow them to save resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the long run. This change is a result of the Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS) in Southeast Asia, which gave recommendations to the Vietnamese agricultural sector on how to respond to the challenge of climate change. Smart solutions will contribute to building a high-tech, sustainable and resilient agricultural industry that can cope with market and climate fluctuations, Doanh said in the CCAFS meeting on Tuesday. CCAFS has also empowered smallholding farmers through research on gender in climate-smart agriculture (CSA) applications and provided useful and relevant climate information services, he said. The closing conference of CCAFS Southeast Asia, held both face-to-face in Hà Nội and via Zoom, was organised after a successful ten-year run in the region. It was attended by hundreds of different stakeholders and partners implementing CCAFS flagship projects and… Read full this story
