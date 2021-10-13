Masan products on the shelves of a supermarket. The company shares lost 1.65 per cent yesterday. Photo saigondautu.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Failing to overcome the psychological threshold of 1,400 points on Wednesday, the VN-Index dropped slightly, putting an end to its seven-day rising streak. On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index edged down 0.21 per cent to close at 1,391.91 points. The southern market's index had climbed more than 4.4 per cent in the past seven sessions. By contrast, the HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange extended its rally to eight sessions in a row, rising 0.97 per cent to end at 379.34 points. It has climbed by more than 6.2 per cent since early this month. Liquidity on the stock market reached VNĐ19.4 trillion (US$843.5 million), down 21.6 per cent from the previous session, of which the trading value on the HCM City's exchange declined 13.6 per cent to VNĐ17.5 trillion. Foreign traders continued to offload shares with a net sell value of more than VNĐ500 billion on the southern market. Vinhomes (VHM) and Masan Group (MSN) were the two stocks pulling the VN-Index most. MSN dropped 1.7 per cent and VHM fell 1.1 per cent. Other… Read full this story

Failing to overcome 1,400 threshold, VN-Index puts an end to 7-day rising streak have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.