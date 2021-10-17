HÀ NỘI — Experts have shared advice and experience to help Việt Nam better develop and protect its cultural products. The Copyright Office of Việt Nam in collaboration with the British Embassy and Rouse Law Company Limited organised a seminar on the Strategy for the Development of Cultural Industries in Việt Nam late last week. The seminar was held online with the goal of finding out the development direction for the cultural industry in Việt Nam, within the framework of the Financial Sector and Intellectual Property Programme (FSIP), which is part of the UK-funded ASEAN Economic Reform Programme to help the Government of Việt Nam develop an intellectual property system. The creative sector, such as music, film, media and digital art, usually includes creative services with intellectual property at its core. FSIP is conducted to assist relevant state management agencies such as the Copyright Office of Việt Nam, the National Office of Intellectual Property of Việt Nam and other agencies under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in developing models to promote and support ownership for businesses operating in the creative industries, by absorbing and learning from the experience of other countries. At the seminar, experts from the British Embassy and Rouse… Read full this story

Experts discuss strategy for the development of cultural industries in Việt Nam have 291 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.