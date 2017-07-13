Exhibition on wounded soldiers held

The nine-day long event aims to help visitors learn more about Vietnamese resistance wars for national independence as well as the good care and wholehearted support of the President Ho Chi Minh, Party, State, and whole community for wounded and sick soldiers, martyrs' families, and national contributors. It is also to promote the "Gratitude" tradition of the Vietnamese people as well as patriotism and revolutionary spirit among young generations. After the exhibition at Tank-Armored Brigade 574, the event will be organized for troops of units of the MR5's armed forces. Source: qdnd/VNA Translated by Tran Hoai

