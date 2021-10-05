Exhibition displays changes of Sword Lake over the years

Hồ Gươm, Giao Lộ Đông – Tây features historical documents, images and drawings about the changes of Gươm (Sword) Lake in the past century. Photo courtesy of the National Archives Centre No 1 HÀ NỘI Over 100 historical documents, images and drawings capturing the changes of Hà Nội's historical landmark – Gươm (Sword) Lake – over the past century will be exhibited on the website of the National Archives Centre No 1 from October 8. The Hồ Gươm, Giao Lộ Đông – Tây (Sword Lake, East-West Intersection) is part of the celebration of the 67th anniversary of the capital city's liberation (October 10, 1954 – October 10, 2021). According to the organisers, the exhibited archive is just a small part of many collections about Hà Nội that are currently preserved at the National Archives Center I. Through the event, they hope to bring back memories of the Sword Lake and the capital city in the old days to the public. The exhibition is divided into three parts – The Process of Changing Of Sword Lake; Preserving the Cultural and Historical Space of Sword Lake; Sword Lake – Centre of Service, Culture and Entertainment. The first part will enable the viewers to witness… Read full this story

