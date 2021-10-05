Enterprises survive the COVID-19 storm

Inside a Hoa Sen Group factory. — Photo courtesy of the group HÀ NỘI — The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Vietnamese enterprises in a wide range of industries but many of them have found ways to effectively mitigate the pandemic's impact on their business, maintain production and ensure the growth of revenues and profits. In the steel sector, several enterprises such as Hoa Sen Group (HSG) survived the COVID storm thanks to their export markets. HSG reported revenue and after-tax profit of VNĐ4.7 trillion (over US$200 million) and VNĐ320 billion ($13.7 million) in August, representing 66 and 47 per cent year-on-year increases, respectively. The figures were reported by Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper, citing the group's consolidated business results sent to the State Securities Commission and the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange on September 27. In 11 months of the fiscal year 2020-21, HSG estimated its total production output at over two million tonnes, far exceeding its initial plan of 1.8 million tonnes and surging 43 per cent year-on-year. The group's revenue in the reviewed period reached over VNĐ42.5 trillion, nearly double that of the same period in the prior financial year, while its profit after tax reached an estimated VNĐ4 trillion compared to VNĐ1 trillion seen in the same… Read full this story

