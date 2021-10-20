Enterprises call for Government support due to lack of capital amid pandemic

Phong Phú-Phú Yên International Investment JSC’s workers maintain operations amid the pandemic. Financial issues are the most important for businesses to reopen. VNA/VNS Photo By Mai Hương HÀ NỘI — After the pandemic is gradually put under control in many provinces, local authorities and businesses are striving to get the economy back to normal. However, for businesses, to resume operation, capital for production is one of the most important issues besides the shortage of labourers. Data of the General Statistics Offices has revealed alarming numbers, that in the first nine months, about 85,500 new enterprises entered the market, but the number of firms withdrawing from the market reached 90,300, averaging 10,000 per month. This is also the first time the number of dissolved enterprises was higher than the newly registered businesses. According to Chu Tiến Dũng, chairman of HCM City's Business Association, in the past three months, the city's businesses have made great efforts to both control the disease and maintain production. However, in the new context which requires rapid restoration of production, they are facing a lot of challenges ranging from the shortage of labourers, supply chain disruption, increases in input material prices and especially shrinking cash flows. With more than… Read full this story

