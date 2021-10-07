Ensuring vaccine supply to safely live with COVID-19

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ. — VNA/VNS Photo Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, who doubles as deputy head of the Government Working Group on Vaccine Diplomacy, talks to Vietnam News Agency about Việt Nam's efforts to effectively implement the vaccine diplomacy task in order to fulfil the target of providing vaccines for the entire population, contributing to combating the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for vaccines has become more urgent and the Government Working Group on Vaccine Diplomacy was established with the aim of mobilising vaccine sources. After the group was established, how has vaccine diplomacy changed? The establishment of the Government Working Group on Vaccine Diplomacy is a timely decision of significant meaning of the Prime Minister with the aim of promoting the vaccine strategy of the Government. It also originated from the early policy of the Politburo and the Party Secretariat in ensuring rapid access to vaccine sources for people to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its establishment, with the direction of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, the group has worked non-stop and closely and effectively coordinated in all steps, including assessing, consulting and proposing measures and… Read full this story

