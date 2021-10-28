East Asia Summit: Vietnamese PM calls for countries to act, behave in accordance with their commitments

The East Asia Summit was held via videoconference on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the 16th East Asia Summit (EAS) held late Wednesday, which gathered leaders of 10 ASEAN member states and their partners, including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, India, Russia and the US, and the ASEAN Secretary General. The Vietnamese Government leader stressed the need for EAS countries to continue enhancing their strategic role in promoting transparent behaviour and frank dialogue, building trust, harmonising differences and increasing the sharing of responsibility in order to contribute to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, and win-win cooperation in the region and the world. He suggested countries work together in managing changes in an appropriate and effective way; promote multilateral cooperation, policy harmonisation, and action coordination to effectively respond to emerging challenges, prevent the risk of instability and boost sustainable socio-economic development and recovery, especially after the pandemic. He also proposed EAS partners step up cooperation to improve health capacity, facilitate full and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines and treatment drugs, build a mechanism to share information and experience, and improve early warning capacity. He affirmed his support… Read full this story

