Đồng Nai Province factories reopen but face labour shortage

Workers at Daikan Việt Nam Co., Ltd. at the Amata Industrial Park in Đồng Nay Province. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Thousands of workers in the southern province of Đồng Nai returned to work on Tuesday after a three-month furlough due to COVID-19. The Đồng Nai Industrial Zones Authority has allowed 11 companies with more than 17,500 workers to resume production without requiring them to live on-site. Twenty one enterprises that had workers to live on-site now allow them to commute from home. Pousung Việt Nam Co., Ltd in Bàu Xéo Industrial Park on Tuesday did COVID rapid tests that provide results within minutes of more than 5,500 workers before resuming operations. But Lê Nhật Trường, chairman of its trade union, said the company is struggling with a labour shortage with only 20 per cent of workers turning up. It hopes the number would gradually increase, but that depends on the vaccination rate, he said. Only workers living in COVID low-risk areas are allowed to come to work, making it difficult for enterprises, he said. Vaccination for workers Most enterprises in the province have urged the administration to give priority to fully vaccinating workers in the manufacturing sector to ramp up production, Lê Văn Danh, deputy head of the Đồng Nai Industrial ZonesAuthority, told a meeting on Monday.

