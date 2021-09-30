The aerial view of Hạ Long Bay that was recognised by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage. Photo quangninh.gov.vn Despite living just a few miles from the beach, it was only recently that Đoàn Hoàng Nguyên, a resident of in Hạ Long City in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, could swim in the sea again, after nearly three months staying at home. Hà's family and thousands of others flocked to the beaches of Hạ Long Bay and other local tourist attractions on September 19 when the city became the first locality in Quảng Ninh to open its doors to intra-provincial tourism, lifting almost all its coronavirus prevention restrictions. "My family lives by the sea but due to the pandemic, we had to spend most of our summer holiday indoors. Today, we decided to swim for as long as we could then go to our favourite seafood restaurant to celebrate the reopening of the city," the 38-year-old said. After over three months without any community transmission of the coronavirus, Quảng Ninh is now considered a safe destination for tourism. The province, home to UNESCO-recognised heritage site Hạ Long Bay, has resumed intra-provincial tourism and entertainment since September 21, but only for vaccinated residents. To date, over… Read full this story

Domestic tourism slowly starts under strict regulations have 345 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.