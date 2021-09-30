Conquering Đôi Cape is a proud moment for visitors, who takes a rest at the easternmost mainland landmark. — Photo gody.vn Lâm Thanh Referring to the central province of Khánh Hòa, people often think of Nha Trang, but few people know that there is also a place with blue sea, white sand, golden sunshine with diverse landscapes. That is Mũi Đôi (Cape Đôi), the first sunrise viewing spot on the mainland. Cape Đôi belongs to Đầm Môn fishing village located on Hòn Gốm peninsula of Vân Phong Bay of Vạn Thạnh Commune, Vạn Ninh District, Khánh Hoà Province, about 80km north of Nha Trang City. Cape Đôi is also known as Cape Bà Dầu. It’s called Cape Đôi because at one location there are two rocky outcrops jutting out into the East Sea. According to the Department of Culture and Sports of Khánh Hòa Province, Cape Đôi is the easternmost point of the country, the place to receive the first sunlight on the mainland of Việt Nam. Since 2005, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recognised the cape as a national scenic spot. However, it is not easy to conquer the cape as backpackers must spend two days undergoing a number of challenges: hiking… Read full this story

Discovering Đôi Cape, journey towards the sun have 312 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.