Digital transformation vital to business recovery

The Vinamilk production line. The company have been applying digital technologies for nearly twenty years. Photo courtesy of Vinamilk HÀ NỘI — Digital transformation will play a vital part in helping businesses recover after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts. The digital transformation is an irreversible trend according to Nguyễn Phú Tiến, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Information and Communications. He added that this transformation will help to reconstruct markets in the new normal. His comments were part of a seminar held by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in Hà Nội on Friday. The Prime Minister was encouraging this digital transformation, including digital government, digital economy and digital society, he said. This change would not only be limited to large enterprises; in fact, smaller enterprises perhaps would have the most to gain. Tiến said that raising awareness was the most important part of the digital transformation. Enterprise leaders must realise that this would be an unstoppable trend, and react appropriately. The earlier businesses exploit this change the greater the rewards to be reaped. Lê Thanh Liêm, Chief Financial Officer of the Việt Nam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk), said the digital transformation needed foundation and commitments from…

