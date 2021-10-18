Deputy defense minister works with newly-accredited ambassadors

The meeting saw the attendance of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung and the newly-appointed ambassadors and consul generals. On behalf of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and Ministry of National Defense (MND), General Chien congratulated the heads of the Vietnamese Representative Offices abroad in the 2021-2024 term. He also underlined that defense external relationship is considered an important part of the external relations work of the Party and State. The CMC and MND highly appreciate the contribution of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the international integration and defense external relations over the past time. These achievements will support the comprehensive, synchronous, and effective implementation of the defense external relations. General Chien also hoped that the newly-appointed ambassadors and consul generals would successfully perform their assigned missions, contributing to enhancing external relations between Vietnam and other countries and international organizations and creating an environment of peace, stability while making full use of resources for the national development cause. Mr. Dung, on behalf of the newly-appointed ambassadors and consul generals, thanked General Chien for his warm reception, adding that he would further direct Vietnamese Representative Offices abroad to closely work with the MND in implementing external relations in the host… Read full this story

