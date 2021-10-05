Deposit interest rate to stay low as banks keep borrowing costs down

Workers at a VietinBank branch in Hà Nội. Banks have made efforts to lower borrowing rates to help businesses recover from the pandemic. — VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Commercial banks’ deposit interest rate has remained low at the beginning of October, the Vietnam News Agency reported. Deposit interest rate among Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Vietcombank and VietinBank – the country’s largest commercial banks or the big 4 – stayed in the range of 5.5-5.6 per cent for 12-month, 4 per cent for 6-9-month and 3,1-3,4 per cent for 1-3 month term deposits. Other commercial banks have been offering more attractive rates at 5.4-7.1 per cent, notable among them were Techcombank, ACB and MSB at 7.1 per cent annually for 12-13-month deposits at a minimum of VNĐ30 billion (ACB), VNĐ200 billion (MSB) and VNĐ999 billion (Techcombank). Meanwhile, LienVietPostBank, MB Bank, VietABank, HDBank and SCB also offered decent rates from 6.8-6.99 per cent for 12-month deposits with a minimum around ranging from VNĐ200-300 billion. The low interest rate for deposits is part of an effort to lower lending rates for consumers and businesses, which have been struggling during the pandemic. However,… Read full this story

