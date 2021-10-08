At the event, having been briefed on the agenda of the 2nd session of the 15th N.A., voters raised their queries related to the implementation of military enlistment, training of local cadres and civil servants, COVID-19 prevention and control in combination with socio-economic development, education of national tradition and history, and policies for troops' families, among others. Their questions were then answered by a representative of the provincial People's Committee. Speaking at the meeting, Defense Minister Phan Van Giang briefed voters on the outcomes of military and defense missions over the past time, especially the military's COVID-19 prevention and control since the beginning of this year. General Giang affirmed that under the leadership and instruction of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense, the whole military has overcome challenges caused by the pandemic to fulfill regular and unexpected missions. The minister recalled that in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense have instructed defense agencies and military units to launch an emulation movement, themed "The military joins the whole nation's efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic." With the spirit of "fighting the pandemic is like fighting the… Read full this story

Defense Minister meets with voters in Thai Nguyen province have 256 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.