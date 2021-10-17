Defense Minister asks Hanoi armed forces to shine image of capital troops

In his speech, Major General Nguyen Quoc Duyet, Commanding General of the Hanoi Capital Command, reminisced about the 75 years of the glorious tradition of the command in its formation, combat and development. The armed forces have inherited and brought into play the undaunted heroic tradition of the nation in the war against foreign invaders, overcome challenges and achieved resounding feats-of-arms. In the renewal process, the capital armed forces have promoted the tradition of "Ready to die for the Fatherland," built politically-, ideologically-, and organizationally-strong forces, actively strengthened training, combat readiness capability, and been proactive in natural disaster and disease prevention and control, and search and rescue operations. It has outstandingly completed all assignments as well. Acknowledging and hailing achievements and dedication of generations of the capital armed forces, General Giang asked them to continue embracing guidelines and policies issued by the Party, State, Central Military Commission (CMC), Ministry of National Defense (MND) and Hanoi capital on military-defense affairs. The command was requested to creatively apply the ancestors' lesson of building and safeguarding the nation from afar, and try its best to protect the Fatherland and the capital in the current period while giving recommendations to the CMC, MND, and… Read full this story

