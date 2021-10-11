Defender Tấn Tài hopes fans continue to get behind Việt Nam

The Vietnamese team train hard to prepare for the match against Oman in the third round of 2022 World Cup qualifying. — Photo courtesy of the VFF HÀ NỘI Defender Hồ Tấn Tài has expressed his hope that fans will continue to get behind the Vietnamese national team following their defeat against China in the third round of 2022 World Cup qualifying. "After the loss, the whole team were sad and regretful,” Tài said. “Coach Park Hang-seo encouraged the team to have feel comfortable. As for the upcoming matches, we are determined to get good results in each match.” With three losses in a row, Việt Nam are at the bottom of Group B of the World Cup qualifier in Asian region. But the team is in good spirits ahead of their next match against Oman which will take place at 11pm (Hà Nội time) today at Sultan Qaboos Stadium in Muscat, Oman. "Throughout each match, the whole team tried their best to get the best results. We hope to receive encouragement to have the highest spirit and get points. We hope the fans are at their best to support the team," said Tài. In the recent match against China, Tài… Read full this story
