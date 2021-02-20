Dao ethnic man helps people escape poverty

Đặng Tòn Sểnh, left, advises local households about vaccinating cattle. — VNA/VNS Photo TUYÊN QUANG — Đặng Tòn Sểnh, head of Khau Cau Village, Phúc Yên Commune, is known as a dynamic leader who has brought positive changes to the locality. His dedication and good attitude towards the people has helped many from Dao ethnic group in Lâm Bình District, Tuyên Quang Province escape poverty. There are 120 households in Khau Cau Village, mostly Dao people. Their main source of income is from breeding cattle. In the past, salaries were low because residents had no idea about how to benefit from the application of science and technology in animal husbandry. Sểnh told Tin Tức (News) newspaper that many buffaloes died from diseases, hunger and cold. To have more knowledge about cattle breeding, Sểnh took part in training courses and then passed on his newly acquired knowledge to local households. He also went to individual homes to instruct people the best ways to keep the animals warm during winter. Thanks to that, buffaloes and cows grew fast, income improved and many households escaped poverty. Triệu Tòn Trạn, a local resident said his family started raising buffalo in 2016. At that time, he did not have any… Read full this story

