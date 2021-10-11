Đà Nẵng longest hospitalised COVID-19 patient given the all-clear

The 51-year-old COVID-19 patient leaves the Đà Nẵng Lung Hospital after two months and 14 days of treatment – the longest COVID-19 patient in Đà Nẵng. Photo courtesy of Trần Ngọc CENTRAL REGION — After two months and 14 days of treatment, the longest hospitalised COVID-19 patient in Đà Nẵng has finally been discharged. Deputy Director of the City's Health Department, Trần Thanh Thủy, said the 51-year-old female patient had been in a life-threatening medical condition, complicated by serious pneumonia and sepsis, during her stay at the city's lung hospital since July 26. However, the doctors and nurses hard work and dedication has paid off; the patient has now left the hospital for home quarantine and regular medical checks, Thủy added. She also said the field hospital at Hòa Vang medical centre has now been cleared of COVID-19 patients, after five months of providing services for COVID-19 patients only. The medical centre is being disinfected before normal operations resume later this week. At the moment, 74 COVID-19 patients are being treated between the Đà Nẵng General hospital and a field hospital in Hòa Minh ward. All but one of Đà Nẵng’s 56 wards and living quarters have been cleared of new COVID-19 infections within… Read full this story

