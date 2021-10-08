Đà Lạt gets 1st traffic signal, more planned

A traffic slight being installed at the Hoàng Văn Thụ – Trần Phú – Ba Tháng Hai intersection in Đà Lạt. – Photo nld.com.vn The mountainous Đà Lạt City in Lâm Đồng Province installed its first ever traffic signal at the Hoàng Văn Thụ – Trần Phú – Ba Tháng Hai intersection on October 5. Seven more intersections are set to get signals this year. Đà Lạt used to be referred to as "the city without traffic lights." In the early 20th century it only had around 90,000 people with narrow roads curving around mountains, precluding the need for traffic lights. Now it is one of Việt Nam's most popular tourist attractions, with frequent traffic jams during holidays. – VNS

