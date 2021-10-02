Creating new synergy for the country through digital transformation

Vietnam will give priority to promoting innovation in digital technology development, carrying out digital transformation in business, society and governance, and gradually forming a digital economy, digital society and digital government. “Promoting national digital transformation; and developing digital economy on the basis of science and technology; innovating, and improving productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness of the economy” is one of the orientations for development in the draft document submitted to the 13th National Party Congress. The orientation was set forth in the context of the strong development of the 4.0 industrial revolution which has created breakthroughs in many fields, brining both opportunities and challenges to all nations. Innovation – highlight of 13th Party Congress Prof. Dr. Phung Huu Phu, Standing Vice Chairman of Party Central Committee Theoretical Council, commented that with a sharp mindset, in recent years, the Party and the State have been instructing and directing all levels and branches to promote the application and development of science and technology, improve capability and actively participate in the 4.0 industrial revolution. On September 9, 27, 2019, the Politburo released Resolution 52 on guidelines and policies on proactively participating in the revolution. This resolution outlines four guiding viewpoints, which emphasize “proactively… Read full this story

