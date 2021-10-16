At COVID-19 checkpoints in the Border Posts of Yok Don, Bo Heng, and Serepok, the delegation was briefed on the units' task performance over the past time. Reportedly, the units have strictly managed border areas, preventing illegal border crossings, and maintaining the observance of the pandemic prevention and control regulations. Since the end of July 2021, the units have registered for 1,031 people and 626 vehicles in and out of the border areas. On behalf of the delegation, Senior Colonel Tran Ngoc Huu hailed the considerable efforts and responsibility of the troops in performing their dual tasks, asking them to strictly embrace directions of higher levels on border management and protection and COVID-19 prevention and control. They should also grasp situations in the areas and care for troops' life. On this occasion, the delegation presented gifts to encourage troops to overcome difficulties during performing COVID-19 prevention and control tasks in the border areas. Source: Baobienphong Translated by Chung Anh

COVID-19 prevention and control inspected in Dak Lak province have 173 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.