Coordination enhanced to improve livelihoods for ethnic minorities

A conference to review the coordination between the two agencies was held in Hanoi on October 13 under the co-chair of Minister-Chairman of the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh and Chairman of the VFU Luong Quoc Doan. It was reported at the conference that the two sides have worked together on a number of programs, including Program 135, which aims to improve living conditions for rural residents with a particular focus on ethnic minority communities, and a specific policy for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in 2017 – 2020. Notably, the two agencies has coordinated to build the national target program on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas for 2021-2030. The programs and policies have contributed to fostering the confidence of people of all ethnic groups in the Party and the State, and firmly promoting the great national unity bloc. Participants discussed and agreed on a number of contents for their specific coordination program, including issues related to investment in creating livelihoods and economic development for ethnic minorities. The two agencies signed a cooperation program framework for the 2021-2025 period, and developed a plan for regular tasks of the two sides… Read full this story

