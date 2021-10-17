Conference highlights ways to protect children in cyberspace

Students in Hà Nội study online. Experts at an online conference held by the Vietnam Women's Academy branch in HCM City on October 16 said that students need to learn how to protect themselves online. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HCM CITY— Children need to learn how to protect their personal and social well-being in cyberspace, Phan Thị Cẩm Giang, a lecturer at the Vietnam Women's Academy’s branch in HCM City, said at an online conference held on October 16. Children are currently spending a great deal of time online, especially for academic study, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They often feel restless when electronic devices such as their smartphone are not near them, according to Giang. Her 2019 study of online game addiction among 300 students at one secondary school in HCM City showed that 80 per cent accessed the internet for more than four hours each day. Besides online games, they were also attracted by YouTube and other websites. Children need to be more aware of their usage and learn how to manage themselves and make decisions about their responsibilities, according to Giang. Many parents lack the skills necessary to protect their children in cyberspace. Some parents have contacted psychologists to help children control their game or internet addiction. As parents, many delegates in the conference said they needed guidance on the skills and tools that would help protect their children in cyberspace. Children can face… Read full this story

