A common criteria is critical to restarting domestic tourism in Vietnam. Though tourism workers and enterprises are trying to continue as best they can despite the pandemic, many of them are still unsure of the different restrictions in place. Members of the Hanoi Travel Agencies' Association and the Vgreen Sustainable Tourism Club have discussed solutions to start domestic tours. According to Phung Quang Thang, chairman of the Association, the ‘new-normal’ tourism activities should be divided into two stages. "In the first stage, we try to recover amid the pandemic. Vaccination is an important condition to recover tourism," he told Việt Nam News. "Quick testing for locals and visitors is also important to the process," he added. Copper Pagoda in the Yen Tu Mountain Range in Uong Bi City, northern province of Quang Ninh. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Dat Thang said many enterprises have suffered tremendously during the pandemic. "They tend to consider more carefully their activities," he said. "Many enterprises have shown their strong will to restart operations, which will bring an overall recovery for the sector." Thang suggested travelling activities should be resumed inside each region first. Then, once a common list of regulations among localities is agreed upon, these regions can… Read full this story

Common criteria critical to restarting domestic tourism have 318 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at October 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.