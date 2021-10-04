Commercial railway transportation to resume from October 7

Việt Nam Railway Authority will coordinate with Việt Nam Railways Cooperation (VNR) in planning to resume several commercial itineraries. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Railway Authority has issued a document asking for feedback from localities on the resumption of railway transportation while ensuring COVID-19 safety. According to Vũ Quang Khôi, Head of Việt Nam Railway Authority, due to the complex developments of the latest outbreak, commercial railway services were halted since late August in many localities enforcing stringent social distancing in line with Prime Minister's Directive 16. Strictly following the temporary guidelines on commercial railway transportation, Việt Nam Railway Authority will coordinate with Việt Nam Railways Cooperation (VNR) in planning to resume several commercial itineraries, which are Hà Nội – HCM City, Hà Nội – Hải Phòng, and Đà Nẵng – Sài Gòn. Specifically, the Hà Nội – HCM City route will resume in phases, the first from October 7 to 17 with the SE7/SE8 train pair from October 7, and the SE5/SE6 pair from October 8. The second phase will take place from October 18 to 27 with the SE3/SE4 pair. For the Hà Nội – Hải Phòng route, the first phase will begin from October 8 with the SP5/SP6 pair. The second phase will start from October… Read full this story

