Hà Nội Police guide returnees from the south to northern mountainous provinces on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên Khánh Dương HÀ NỘI — It is common to see people flocking to their hometowns on public holidays or maybe for Tết celebrations to welcome the new year. Sometimes a trip home can be just to relax and catch up with family and old friends. But over the past few days, the tens of thousands of people leaving HCM City are just desperate to leave the southern hub after months locked in due to strict social distancing regulations. Now restrictions have been lifted, it’s no time for a holiday, just time for a much-needed change of scenery and a chance to live in their own homes without worrying about mounting costs. But there are concerns with such large numbers of people congregating at checkpoints, often in crowds. COVID is still a huge threat, and those making the journey are urged to do so safely. Congestion on many of the major highways is also a cause for concern, and one group of around 200 people needed police assistance after heavy rain flooded roads in central provinces. Watch… Read full this story

Collaboration put into place to welcome migrant workers home have 292 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 9, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.