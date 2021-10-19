Coca-Cola Foundation grants VNĐ9 billion to COVID-19 response in Việt Nam

HCM City – The Coca-Cola Foundation has announced a $US400,000 (VNĐ9 billion) grant to support the Việt Nam Red Cross Society's work. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of The Coca-Cola Company. The funds they have provided will go towards distributing COVID-19 vaccines, providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and raising public awareness of vaccine efficacy. Coca-Cola Foundation has provided VNĐ9 billion to the Việt Nam Red Cross Society The funding will provide essential supplies and PPE, such as hygiene packages, vitamin C supplements, nutrition drinks, hand towels; digital thermometers; face shields; phone cards; medical uniforms and more, to volunteers and healthcare staff in HCM City. The donation aims to benefit 5,000 frontline personnel including the Vietnam Red Cross Society, volunteers and healthcare staff, along with 30,000 community members. With the new grant, the total support from the foundation in the fight against COVID-19 in the country is up to VNĐ16 billion. To date, the Foundation has provided over $70 million to support local organisations and vulnerable communities around the world in response to the pandemic. "We know the Covid-19 crisis is far from over," said Saadia Madsbjerg, president of The Coca-Cola Foundation, "We are proud to support the Việt Nam Red Cross Society's… Read full this story

