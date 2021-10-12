A coach transporting labourers between HCM City and another nearby province. Starting from October 13, coaches can resume transporting passengers between HCM City and other provinces. — Photo baotintuc.vn HCM CITY — Coaches transporting travellers between HCM City and other provinces can resume operation from October 13, with passengers required to follow pandemic prevention measures and make online health declarations. The HCM City Department of Transport has notified other provinces' departments of transport about the city's pilot plan to allow transport services into and out of HCM City. The pilot plan is slated to be carried out until the end of October 20. Each transport service can allocate no more than 30 per cent of their intended number of trips. Each coach must also ensure adequate social distancing between passengers. Locals travelling from HCM City to other provinces must have received two vaccination shots (with the last shot given at least 14 days prior to their trip) and be certified with green cards on their COVID-19 smartphone applications or a paper certification, or have recovered from the disease within the last six months. They must also furnish COVID-19 negative test results valid within the last 72 hours before boarding. Passengers who cannot fulfill the vaccination requirements will need to show the negative… Read full this story

Coaches allowed to travel between HCM City and other provinces from Oct 13 have 296 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.