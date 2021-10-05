Coach Park wants to see the quality of friendly opposition improved before signing a new contract

For Park Hang-seo, the most successful manager in the history of Việt Nam, improving the training quality of the national team is essential for further success in the future. —AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) plans to meet all terms put forward by Coach Park Hang-seo to extend his time with the Vietnamese national football team. According to thethao247 (sport247) , Coach Park won't be asking for a much higher salary in his new contract. Instead, he wants to talk with VFF about plans related to the operation of the national teams, including the U23 national team. One of the main requirements is that the teams face stronger opponents in friendly matches to enhance the quality and experience of the players. More investment in infrastructure and service conditions, from eating to sleeping, are also a priority of the 64-year-old Korean manager. “VFF will try their best to meet the demands from the coaching board for the national team,” said VFF President Lê Khánh Hải. "We have sent an offer to coach Park’s agent for an official meeting. It is expected that the two sides will meet after the two matches against China and Oman in the… Read full this story

