Clubs go shopping to prepare for 2022 V.Leauge 1 season

Football Hoàng Vũ Sam Sơn has signed a two-year contract with HCM City FC. Photo danviet.vn HÀ NỘI — Although the start of the 2022 football season is still more than three months away, clubs have been working hard to strengthen their line-ups. Many teams are anxious to do business early and get their new players accustomed to their surroundings before the season starts in February. HCM City FC on Tuesday announced their new signing, Hoàng Vũ Samson, who is expected to help to lift the team in the coming V.League 1 season. In a post on the club’s Facebook page, HCM City welcomed the Nigerian-born striker who will compete at the Thống Nhất Stadium for the next two years after he left Thanh Hóa on September 30. Samson was out of favour at Thanh Hóa as the club said he played negative football, even claiming he deliberately tried to get himself booked so he would miss matches. He was banned for three games and fined VNĐ15 million for his stamp on goalkeeper Nguyễn Tuấn Mạnh of SHB Đà Nẵng on March 29 and was then dropped to play with the junior team. Samson is the all time top scorer of the V.League 1. He has netted 195 goals… Read full this story

