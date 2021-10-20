Climate-Smart Maps and Adaptation Plans (CS-MAP) launched

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday launched Climate-Smart Maps and Adaptation Plans (CS-MAP). Photo courtesy of the ministry HÀ NỘI — To help farmers manage climate-related risks such as flooding, drought and saline intrusion, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development launched the Climate-Smart Maps and Adaption Plans (CS-MAP) on Tuesday. CS-MAP integrates local knowledge and science-based research to provide location-specific risk maps and adaptation plans for rice production. The project currently covers five ecological regions of Việt Nam and was developed by the Ministry's Crops Production Department and CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security in Southeast Asia (CCAFS SEA). A conference for the launch of CS-MAPS was held in Hà Nội on Tuesday, organised by the Department of Crop Production (DCP) of CCAFS SEA. The socio-economic impact of the project at both a national and international level were discussed, as well as ways policy can be developed in support. An instructional video and five atlases have been produced to help guide the use of CS-MAPS. Using colourful illustrations and animations, the video is an easy-to-understand and enjoyable reference to materials on CS-MAP. DCP and CCAFS SEA have also published a guidebook, to… Read full this story

