Civil aviation authority proposes increasing domestic flights after October 20

Nội Bài International Airport receives a small number of passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed increasing the number of domestic routes from October 20. The CAAV sent the proposal to the Ministry of Transport for when the first phase of the pilot period of reopening domestic flights ends. Previously, the CAAV proposed a four-phase plan to resume domestic flights. In the first phase, to be carried over ten days from October 10 to 20, airlines resume routes with a flight frequency not exceeding half of that in the first 10 days of April, the time before the fourth coronavirus wave in Việt Nam. Passengers on the planes must be distanced as well. In the second phase, the CAAV proposed to continue opening flight three routes from Hà Nội-Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội-HCM City, and Đà Nẵng-HCM City from October 21 to November 30. The frequency on each route would increase to not exceed 70 per cent compared to the first 10 days of April. Six flights from Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, Bamboo Airways and Pacific Airlines (two flights for each airline) would be allowed to operate each route per day.

