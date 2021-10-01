CIMB Vietnam and Finhay Releases Smart Credit Card

Best Western Hotels Resorts brings the elegance of Venice to Viet Nam with new BW Premier Collection resort Mobicast – a piece of telecommunications and digital services to Masan’s "Point of Life" ecosystem VinFuture Science Dialogue PVI INSURANCE TAKES LEAD IN THE NON-LIFE INSURANCE MARKET 29 years of commitment "For a brighter life" Customers over 20 years old can own a CIMB – Finhay Revi credit card via Finhay app (both on iOS and Android platforms) without going to bank branches and waiting 5-7 days for verification. — Photo courtesy of CIMB Vietnam HÀ NỘI — The world is changing. Your bank should too. That's why together with Finhay, CIMB has designed the Co-branded Revi Credit differently. Simple. Smart. Instant. Partnered with Visa network, the card boasts rewards, no annual fees, a low-interest rate range, and intelligent features. It is not only heavy with rewards and benefits but also has a beautiful coat. An Exceptional Digital Experience Credit cards are an "inseparable" thing for people in developed countries because they are easy to spend, manage and take advantage of cash advances. However, in Việt Nam, many people still do not have a credit card due to barriers caused by complicated… Read full this story
