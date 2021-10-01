Chũ noodles, Vietnamese specialty goes global

Mỳ Chũ ( chũ rice noodles) is a specialty of the northern province of Bắc Giang that is not only popular in the domestic market but also exported to many countries like mainland China, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, South Korea and Japan. According to Phạm Xuân Trường, chairman of Xuân Trường Cooperative in Thủ Dương Village, the noodles are made purely from bao thai hồng , a local-grown type of rice that is famous for its unique aroma, texture and stickiness. Chũ noodles are made purely with rice, a bit of water and oil. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam "The quality of rice is very important in making good noodles. Using good quality rice will not only make the noodles tastier, but will also increase the quantity," he said. Chũ noodles are dried at Xuân Trường Cooperative in Lục Ngạn District. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam The traditional ingredients of the provincial specialty have also been mixed with various types of vegetables to create more eye-catching colours, improve its nutrition and meet the increasing demand of the markets. A Chũ noodles production line at Xuân Trường Cooperative in Lục Ngạn District. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam Chũ noodles have been granted a safe food certificate by the Bắc… Read full this story

