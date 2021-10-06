China’s chances of qualification dismissed by former manager Lippi in lead up to vital game again Việt Nam

China's former manager Marcello Lippi said that the country should focus on youth development to realise their World Cup dream. AFP/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The former manager of the Chinese national team, Marcello Lippi, is sceptical of their chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup after two defeats against Australia and Japan, saying that an unsustainable development plan is holding back the country's football. In recent years, China has been investing big money to turn the country's World Cup dream into reality once again, after they entered the biggest stage in world football for the first time 19 years ago in Japan and South Korea. Billions of dollars have been spent on advanced facilities, world-class coaches and naturalising international players. Amongst the stars, World Cup-winning manager Marcello Lippi was brought in to manage the side. After helping Italy win the World Cup in 2006, Lippi left Europe for China in 2012 to take over Guangzhou Evergrande. He helped the team dominate the Chinese Super League, winning three league titles and the AFC Champions League trophy in 2013. The Chinese Football Association (CFA) offered the Italian a contract with the national team in 2016, with the goal of qualifying for… Read full this story

