Thanh Hà Vietnamese have their own recipes to turn pumpkins into many sorts of special chè or sweet porridge as nutritious dishes all year round. They include pumpkin porridge with green beans, red beans, lotus seeds and many other ingredients. My childhood was filled with memories of the fragrant pumpkin porridge mixed with peanuts and sticky rice cooked by my maternal grandmother. A tasty bowl of pumpkin porridge, with peanuts and glutinous rice. Photo bachhoaxanh.com My parents sent me to live with my grandmother in the northern province of Cao Bằng when I was a little girl. Apart from telling me a lot of fairy tales, she always asked me to come with her to her garden to take care of vegetables including pumpkins. "In old times when the country was very poor, apart from cassava and potato, pumpkin helped our people to deal with hunger, particularly during the war against the French," said my grandmother. I was so excited to go with her to the garden. She told me how to grow pumpkin seeds. I was very impressed with young pumpkin plants spreading on the land, with their flowers and young fruit. I was particularly happy when during an early winter day, my grandmother asked… Read full this story

Childhood memories of making pumpkin porridge have 280 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.