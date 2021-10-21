Checkpoints at Hà Nội gateways removed

Hà Nội police officers remove the checkpoint on Pháp Vân – Cầu Giẽ Expressway on Wednesday night. Photo vov.vn HÀ NỘI — Checkpoints at the city’s gateways will stop operation after more than three months of deployment to control COVID-19. The move was stated in an official dispatch on the implementation of temporary measures on “safe adaptation, flexibility and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic” signed by chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee, Chu Ngọc Anh, on Thursday afternoon. Along with removing the checkpoints, the chairman assigned the city police, in co-ordination with the health sector and other forces, to supervise pandemic prevention and control at the airport, stations and traffic routes of the city’s gateways, especially arrivals from outbreak-hit regions. The city police was also assigned to work with the health sector and local authorities to update information on residence management, health information and movement of people in the locality and control arrivals returning from risk and high-risk areas. The dispatch also stated that Hà Nội continues to implement the vaccination plan, giving priority to the second dose of vaccine for people over 50 years old, pregnant women, workers in industrial parks, processing zones, shippers, transporters, teachers and people working… Read full this story

