Meal boxes with encouraging messages are provided for patients and health workers. — Photo courtesy of Phạm Phúc Lợi HCM CITY — Lecturers at the Faculty of Tourism – Vietnamese Studies, Nguyễn Tất Thành University (HCM City), established a kitchen inside the university to provide meals for patients and frontline medical workers. Phạm Phúc Lợi, a fashion photographer and lecturer at the faculty, said the initial intention was to establish a kitchen inside the university to provide food for students who have been stuck in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. But gradually, the members realised that the patients and frontline doctors also needed food, and decided to increase the number of meals to hundreds of boxes per day. This charity kitchen has been operating for more than two months, with the initial number of members totalling only seven people who are lecturers of the Faculty of Tourism – Vietnamese Studies. “Most are only familiar with words, lesson plans and teaching. So being in the kitchen to cook nearly one hundred meals a day is really very stressful and difficult for us," Lợi said. Seeing everyone’s meaningful work, Lợi persuaded seven members of his family to join the kitchen. Since then, the kitchen’s… Read full this story

Charity kitchen inside university gives meals to patients and frontline workers have 343 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.