Central, Central Highlands provinces get ready for return of tourists

Hoi An ancient town receives tourists after lockdown. (Photo: SGGP) The Hue Monuments Conservation Center has reopened heritage sites to visitors since October 1, such as Hue Imperial City, tombs to ancient Vietnamese emperors likely Minh Mang, Khai Dinh, and Tu Duc, and An Dinh Palace. At first, visitors have been allowed to visit historical sites' outdoor spaces to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. Tour guide Mai Hoa expressed her happiness at seeing the first tourists visiting Hue relic sites in the first days of October. She hoped that the number of travelers will increase in coming time. In Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, most of travelers who get one night weekend stay are young people and families. Museums in Da Nang City are planning to host public activities from now until the end of this year to attract visitors, including visitors to the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day 2021. Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism of Binh Dinh Province Huynh Cao Nhat said that the province will carry out a pilot plan to welcome domestic visitors to the Phuong Mai Island in Quy Nhon City starting on November 1. Binh Dinh has also called… Read full this story

