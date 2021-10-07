Capital puts culture front and centre

Lê Hương The Hà Nội authorities have drafted a plan to develop the culture industry from 2021 to 2025, with a vision to 2045. The document is considered important to paving the way for sustainably developing the city's culture. Great potential Hòa Phong Tower, a remnant of Báo Ân Pagoda built in 1842 by Hoàn Kiếm Lake in downtown Hà Nội. VNS Photo Trương Vị There is a dense system of nearly 6,000 places of cultural and historical interest in Hà Nội (former name Thăng Long) and the surrounding neighbourhood, as well as hundreds of traditional festivals representing different local communities. According to the Chairman of the Việt Nam Archaeologists' Association, Tống Trung Tín, the Thăng Long Imperial Relic Complex deserves the World Culture Heritage title, as it is a treasure in the middle of the city, representing the valuable heritage of the former royal capital city of Thăng Long. Hà Nội is teeming with a vast array of culture, including large numbers of traditional handicraft villages, which are core to the local Vietnamese culture, not to mention the famed Old Quarter with its iconic 36 guild streets. "The city has 292 handicraft villages ranging from lacquer, embroidery, silk weaving and pottery to bamboo and… Read full this story

