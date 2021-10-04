Endowed with a 254-km coastline and an abundance of aquatic resources, Cà Mau has favourable conditions for fostering marine economic development. — Photo kinhtemoitruong.vn HCM CITY — Endowed with a 254-km coastline and an abundance of aquatic resources, the southernmost province of Cà Mau is focusing on the development of the marine economy. The aim is to have the sector contribute about 30-35 per cent of the province's total budget revenue by 2030. By that time, the average per capita income in coastal areas will be higher than the province's average per capita income, which is expected to be about US$3,320 in the 2021-25 period and about $4,500 – 4,700 in the 2026-30 period, according to provincial authorities. The province aims at becoming one of the localities in the Mekong Delta region with strong and sustainable sea-based economic development. It will develop the sector towards modernisation and as a driving force for the province's socio-economic growth. The living standards and cultural and spiritual life of people in coastal districts, communes and towns will continue to improve, and marine and island resources will be managed and exploited appropriately and sustainably. In addition to investing in electricity, fresh water, healthcare and schools, the province will continue to invest in the transport sector to ensure… Read full this story

Cà Mau to focus on sea-based economic development have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at October 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.