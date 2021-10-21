Cà Mau pioneers in halting online classes for primary schoolchildren

The local authorities instructed educational institutions in the locality to carefully evaluate the actual situation, students' attendance, and online learning quality before coming to the decision to halt online classes. — Photo danviet.vn CÀ MAU – Realising that online learning does not benefit primary schoolchildren, Cà Mau Province authorities have been the first to look into stopping online classes for students at this level, which was well-received by both parents and teachers. Two weeks into the 2021-22 school year, Cà Mau Province took the initiative in contrast to other areas. Initially holding online classes for primary schoolchildren, Cà Mau Department of Education and Training (DoET) evaluated the data collected over two weeks of online learning and came to the decision of cancelling online learning at the primary level. Local statistics reveal that the attendance rate in the second week of online learning reached 88.21 per cent on average, with primary students was 84.75 per cent. Among these, approximately 60 per cent of the students were studying effectively. This number is lower for younger ages. Online learning is ineffective for a number of reasons, the assessment found, one being first-year primary students have trouble accessing the online classes without direct instruction. In addition to this limitation,… Read full this story

