Businesses must adapt to ‘new normal’ to survive

By Thu Trà HÀ NỘI — The fourth wave of COVID-19 has affected all aspects of socio-economic life, including production and business. In response to the relaxing of pandemic restrictions, enterprises are being encouraged to take advantage of the unique opportunities that are now on offer. The pandemic situation in HCM City and the surrounding areas has improved, presenting businesses with a window to restart operations. Support packages are being made available to help businesses kickstart operations, Vũ Tiến Lộc, Chairman of the Vietnam International Arbitration Centre (VIAC), told Việt Nam News . Lộc predicted that orders would increase in the run-up to the spring and summer of next year, offsetting contracts from international brands that had been lost during the most recent wave of COVID-19. Demand in the domestic market would grow steadily as consumption rises with the relaxing of restrictions, he said. Lộc forecast that Việt Nam’s economy would grow again in the first quarter of 2022, thanks to the combined efforts of the Government and business community. Lộc is petitioning the Government to accelerate support for businesses, as this is the fastest way to ensure economic recovery. “Top priority should be given to simplifying administrative procedures to create the most favourable conditions for businesses in the… Read full this story

