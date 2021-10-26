Business matters a lot to ASEAN recovery plans: Vietnam

Vietnam said businesses play an important role in the regional recovery framework. Vietnam believes that businesses are the important factor in the recovery plans of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a whole. Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh. Photo: Baoquocte ASEAN needs the vitality, initiative, and creativity of the business community to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic and pursue economic recovery, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh said at the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit (ASEAN BIS) held on Oct 25. It is very important that governments, businesses, and stakeholders focus on implementing the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework (ACRF) that was passed by the regional leaders at the 37th ASEAN Summit (held in mid-November 2020), Minh said. In addition, the 10 member states need to continue other initiatives that the bloc approved with three orientations: recovery, digitalization, and sustainability, the Deputy PM said at the event themed "Building Our Sustainable Digital Future." For that reason, Minh stressed the importance of the Consolidated Strategy on the Fourth Industrial Revolution for ASEAN and the acceleration of the Strategic and Holistic Initiative to Link ASEAN Responses to Emergencies and Disasters (ASEAN Shield) proposed by Brunei, Chair of the… Read full this story

