PANO – 91 cases of human trafficking with 132 criminals arrested and 131 victims saved were what border posts in local areas recorded in 2006 and in the first quarter of this year. In addition, border troops also cooperated with local relevant agencies to receive and provide support for nearly 200 smuggled women and children. Victim reception, initial assistance, and victim identification are among problems facing border posts, especially as a large number of smuggled women and children are handed over by foreign countries. However, border units try their best to help victims to return home as soon as possible. Recently, the Border Guard Command under the Defence Ministry and the Police General Department under the Public Security Ministry have signed an agreement to prevent women and children from being trafficked in inland and border areas. Translated by Duy Minh
- UNIAN: Ukraine border guards remind Saakashvili of entry ban until 2021
- SEF boosts border guards following complaints about endless passenger queues
- U.S. Border Patrol expands fingerprinting of migrant children
- 34 trafficked Rohingya women, children found on Malaysia beach
- Mexico Creates Civilian-Led Guard Amid Fight Against Crime, Drug Trafficking
- Border controls: state of emergency becoming state of normality
- Migrants Caught Dragging Children Through Razor Wire at Southern Border (VIDEO)
- Casey Stoney: How boxing helped Man Utd Women to brink of promotion
- Act now to get top-pay Nationwide 5% regular savings account before it closes on Friday
- Three Spanish ISIS women speak out: “We just want to get out of here”
Border Guard saves over 130 trafficked women and children have 235 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at October 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.