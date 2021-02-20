Border Guard saves over 130 trafficked women and children

PANO – 91 cases of human trafficking with 132 criminals arrested and 131 victims saved were what border posts in local areas recorded in 2006 and in the first quarter of this year. In addition, border troops also cooperated with local relevant agencies to receive and provide support for nearly 200 smuggled women and children. Victim reception, initial assistance, and victim identification are among problems facing border posts, especially as a large number of smuggled women and children are handed over by foreign countries. However, border units try their best to help victims to return home as soon as possible. Recently, the Border Guard Command under the Defence Ministry and the Police General Department under the Public Security Ministry have signed an agreement to prevent women and children from being trafficked in inland and border areas. Translated by Duy Minh

