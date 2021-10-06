Binh Thuan’s youth mission congratulates Cham people on Kate Festival

During the visit, the visiting delegation inquired after local people's health and said that over the past time the Cham people in Binh Thuan province have actively participated in socio-economic development, defense and security consolidation, new-style rural area building, and cultural identity preservation, among others. On the occasion, the mission congratulated the Cham people on their traditional festival and wished them happiness and solidarity. The visitors also hoped that the Cham people will pay attention to ensuring security and taking measures to protect themselves from SARS-CoV-2 during the festival. Kate is the traditional festival of the Cham ethnic group. The event is an opportunity for the Cham followers of Brahmanism to pay respect to those with contributions to the nation and pray for bumper crops, peace and happiness. The festival features many activities, including cultural exchanges, performances of weaving and ceramic making techniques, and folk games. Translated by Chung Anh

